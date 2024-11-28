Serbian was "lucky"
Wild chase on foot across Vienna highway
After having dinner together in Vienna, a couple gave a drunken friend a lift home. But the man attacked the driver in the middle of the A23 city highway, touched the gearshift and forced the woman to stop in the heavy traffic. What followed was a cinematic chase with the police on foot along the Südosttangente.
"We were in front of the tunnel. Suddenly he attacked me from the back lane. Then he grabbed the gear stick and wanted to get out of the car in the middle of the highway," the driver reported as a witness in the Vienna Regional Court. She was able to stop quickly on the right-hand emergency lane in front of the tunnel at around midnight on July 21. "I was in shock," the driver recalls.
The confused 52-year-old passenger, a truck driver by profession, immediately jumped out of the car. Officers in a passing patrol car became aware of the incident.
The man then apparently wanted to flee, running across the carriageway of the Südosttangente, which was busy despite the late hour. A police officer ran after him: "We didn't know what had happened. After around 400 meters of chasing on foot on the freeway, the young officer caught up with the fugitive, who was charged with intentional endangerment of the public, resisting law enforcement and grievous bodily harm. Because when he was stopped, he reached for the officer's weapon: "Suddenly he grabbed my service weapon," the police officer recalls.
Carried into the car with ankle cuffs
The Serb continued to put up massive resistance. He can no longer explain why during the trial. Colleagues rushed over. Four of them had to restrain the highway "speedster", put a shackle on him and lift him into the car. The man repeatedly tried to step on the police officers. He eventually spent the night in a specially secured cell.
"They were very lucky not to have been run over," said the judge. The client of defense lawyer Wolfgang Haas nods. "I was drunk and just wanted to go home." Ms. Rat sees an acceptance of responsibility and offers the Serb a diversion with a probationary period of two years and a lump sum of 150 euros. "You're obviously very unhappy about what happened that evening."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
