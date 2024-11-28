State has decided
After criticism: Styrian district governor recalled
Following persistent criticism of her management style, the province of Styria has now reacted: The head of the district administration of south-eastern Styria will be recalled and transferred. The person concerned has always denied the accusations.
The "Krone" brought the sensitive matter to light in April of this year: after Elke Schunter-Angerer moved in as the new head of the Südoststeiermark district authority in February 2022, there was a strikingly high staff turnover. Among others, the head of the office and the head secretary left, and most recently the deputy district governor also announced her departure.
Top job without a hearing
Schunter-Angerer moved from the state's constitutional service to the head of the district administration with its two locations in Bad Radkersburg and Feldbach. There was no hearing, the appointment is said to have been made on a ticket from the then governor Hermann Schützenhöfer.
Personnel department investigated
The state took the allegations seriously and launched an investigation in the spring. "Such an accumulation of complaints and resignations is not an everyday occurrence," said Head of Human Resources Günther Lippitsch at the time, explaining the unusual step.
A result has now been reached: the controversial district governor has been served with a notice of dismissal and transfer by the state - effective from December 1.
The discredited official always denied the accusations: "We have a full staff and no more departures than in any other authority," she said in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper in April. Her explanation for the dissatisfaction: "My impression is that the team has been under-managed over the last ten years", and that "many people are obviously having to adjust to the new direction".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
