Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State has decided

After criticism: Styrian district governor recalled

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 11:20

Following persistent criticism of her management style, the province of Styria has now reacted: The head of the district administration of south-eastern Styria will be recalled and transferred. The person concerned has always denied the accusations.

0 Kommentare

The "Krone" brought the sensitive matter to light in April of this year: after Elke Schunter-Angerer moved in as the new head of the Südoststeiermark district authority in February 2022, there was a strikingly high staff turnover. Among others, the head of the office and the head secretary left, and most recently the deputy district governor also announced her departure.

Top job without a hearing
Schunter-Angerer moved from the state's constitutional service to the head of the district administration with its two locations in Bad Radkersburg and Feldbach. There was no hearing, the appointment is said to have been made on a ticket from the then governor Hermann Schützenhöfer.

The Feldbach site also belongs to the district administration concerned. (Bild: BH Südoststeiermark)
The Feldbach site also belongs to the district administration concerned.
(Bild: BH Südoststeiermark)

Personnel department investigated
The state took the allegations seriously and launched an investigation in the spring. "Such an accumulation of complaints and resignations is not an everyday occurrence," said Head of Human Resources Günther Lippitsch at the time, explaining the unusual step.

A result has now been reached: the controversial district governor has been served with a notice of dismissal and transfer by the state - effective from December 1.

The discredited official always denied the accusations: "We have a full staff and no more departures than in any other authority," she said in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper in April. Her explanation for the dissatisfaction: "My impression is that the team has been under-managed over the last ten years", and that "many people are obviously having to adjust to the new direction".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf