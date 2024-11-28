World premiere
Quantum computer to encrypt Telefonica network
Telefonica Deutschland wants to be the first mobile communications provider in the world to control its network with the help of quantum computers. In the pilot phase, the technology will be used to determine the optimal location for mobile phone masts and to encrypt communication in the network.
These findings will then be incorporated into the development of the mobile network in accordance with the future 6G standard. "We are creating the necessary conditions today to use quantum technologies and their possibilities in our network," said Mallik Rao, Head of Technology at Telefonica Deutschland on Thursday. The necessary technology is to be developed together with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Only at the experimental stage so far
According to experts, the future belongs to quantum computers because they can perform certain tasks many times faster than conventional computers. One of their strengths is in the encryption and decryption of communication links. However, this technology is barely beyond the experimental stage.
"If you wait until quantum computers are on the market, it's too late," emphasized Anita Lamas-Linares, head researcher at AWS, in an interview with the Reuters news agency. "You have to start working with the prototypes now."
