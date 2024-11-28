Billionaire "grateful"
Trump met Zuckerberg at his estate in Florida
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has visited US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The tech tycoon was "grateful" for the opportunity to talk to Trump and members of his team about the new administration. That sounded very different in the past.
Trump's future deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News that Zuckerberg backed Trump at the meeting on Wednesday evening (local time). "Mark, of course, has his own interests, he has his own business and his own agenda," Miller said. However, he had "made it very clear that he wants to support America's national renewal under the leadership of President Trump".
Suspension after the Capitol storm
Facebook had blocked Trump's account shortly before the end of his first term in office after his supporters stormed the seat of the US Parliament in Washington on 6 January 2021. However, Meta's supervisory committee ultimately came to the conclusion that an indefinite ban was not covered by the platform's rules. At the beginning of 2023, he was given back his accounts on Facebook and the Instagram service, which also belongs to Meta.
US media interpreted the meeting between Zuckerberg and Trump as a rapprochement. Zuckerberg had already tried to repair the relationship in recent months, wrote the New York Times.
According to estimates by the financial service Bloomberg, Zuckerberg is currently the second richest person in the world. In first place, according to Bloomberg, is Elon Musk, owner of Platform X, who is expected to help Trump cut government spending in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
