A tenant is still missing for the giant slide

The state of Salzburg is spending almost 14 million euros on the renovation of the fortress on the Kniepass near Unken. Most of this is being spent on the modern visitor center and restaurant at the foot of the fortress. A private individual from Flachgau is also contributing 800,000 euros for a year-round slide and for the indoor playground in the modern wooden building. The giant slide from the castle into the valley is intended to attract visitors to the area that will be called "Fort Kniepass" in future.