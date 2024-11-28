15th sanctions package
The EU sets its sights on Russia’s “shadow fleet”
A 15th sanctions package is being prepared in the EU due to the ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Representatives of the 27 member states are apparently discussing new proposals from the European Commission for the first time, which envisage tougher action against the Russian shadow fleet for the transportation of oil and oil products.
This was reported by the German news agency dpa. There are also plans to target companies based in China that are involved in the production of drones for the Russian war against Ukraine.
Russia has long been accused of using ships that are not owned by Western shipping companies or insured by Western insurers to circumvent a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries.
Major risks for the environment
According to experts, there are major risks for shipping and the environment. They point out, for example, that many tankers are outdated, have technical defects and sometimes travel without an automatic identification system. Countries bordering the Baltic Sea, such as Sweden, have therefore been calling for months for tougher action to be taken against the ship owners, operators and insurance companies involved.
At the beginning of the week, the UK took the lead with new punitive measures against the Russian "shadow fleet" and placed 30 ships on its sanctions list. According to the EU Commission's plans, this could even rise to around 50 in the EU. For example, they would then no longer be allowed to enter ports in EU countries. The EU had already listed more than two dozen ships in June.
The EU's last package of Russia sanctions to date was adopted in June. It mainly comprised measures against billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals and companies involved in circumventing sanctions. According to current plans, a further EU package of Russia sanctions is to be introduced next February on the third anniversary of the war against Ukraine. The sanctions currently planned should be adopted by the end of the year at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
