BMW calls all four-cylinder bikes into the workshop

In the course of field observations, BMW Motorrad has established that when using a certain oil filter at high engine speeds, the screw connection can come loose. In this case, oil can leak out, which is not only an environmental problem, but above all extremely dangerous. On the one hand for other road users, but also for the BMW rider himself, because the oil filter naturally sits in front of the rear wheel and you can therefore slip on your own oil - every motorcyclist's nightmare.