Will the ceasefire hold?
Israeli army reports incidents in southern Lebanon
A ceasefire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in Lebanon has been in place since Wednesday morning. During the course of the day, however, the army reported several incidents in the south of the country. US President Joe Biden said that his and the French government would ensure that the agreement was fully implemented.
Immediately before the ceasefire came into force, both the Israeli army and Hezbollah had continued their attacks. The main targets were the Lebanese capital Beirut and "military targets" in Tel Aviv, Israel. Increasingly fierce fighting has been going on for more than a year.
On Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of refugees were already making their way back to their homes in southern Lebanon (see video above). In the meantime, however, the Israeli military imposed night-time movement restrictions. These would apply until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Army Avichay Adraee announced on Platform X. In addition, the population is prohibited from crossing the Litani River to the south during this time.
Lebanese army urges patience
The agreement brokered by the US and French governments stipulates that Israeli troops will gradually leave southern Lebanon within 60 days. Hezbollah is to withdraw to the north beyond the Litani River. Instead, the Lebanese army is to take control.
The army has now urged people to be patient and has begun to increase its presence in the region on the border with Israel. The pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia announced its intention to cooperate with the army. No one could force the inhabitants to leave their villages. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the ceasefire as a "new chapter" for his country. Israel should abide by the agreements.
"Victory celebrations" in Hezbollah strongholds
Meanwhile, residents of Hezbollah strongholds on the southern outskirts of Beirut celebrated the agreement as a "victory" against Israel. Numerous people rode through the streets on motorcycles and waved the yellow flag of the pro-Iranian militia. Many buildings lie in ruins after being bombed by the Israeli air force.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
