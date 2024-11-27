“This project has potential for the whole EU”

852,000 children reached and moved

With UGOTCHI, SPORTUNION shows how the promotion of physical activity can be anchored in everyday school life and how the health development of children can be strengthened. "Since the launch of UGOTCHI in 2007, we have been able to get almost 852,000 children in Austria moving - proof that continuity and strong partnerships are the key to success," says Huber. "Today, it is impossible to imagine many Austrian elementary school without UGOTCHI. With over 1,200 family activities at weekends, we also promote exercise in leisure time, because a healthy lifestyle starts with the family. Digital formats such as our exercise videos with over 25,000 views also make a valuable contribution to anchoring exercise in everyday life. Our success shows that UGOTCHI can be considered a role model for innovative physical activity promotion throughout Europe. Our thanks go to all our supporters and partners - we will use the prize money to further expand the initiative to enable even more children in Austria and Europe to lead an active lifestyle."