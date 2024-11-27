36 percent do not want to live next to Muslims

Anti-Semitism on the rise

More than one in three people (36%) do not want this religious group in their neighborhood, while slightly more (38%) are against Roma or Sinti as their neighbors. One in ten do not want to live next door to Jews. Israel-related anti-Semitism has also increased, said DÖW director Andreas Kranebitter on Wednesday. For example, 42 percent of respondents agree with the statement "Israel's policy in Palestine is like that of the Nazis in the Second World War". This could "certainly fall under the Prohibition Act".