DÖW survey shows:
36 percent do not want to live next to Muslims
More than one in three people surveyed in Austria (36 percent) do not want to live next to Muslims. This is one of the results of the survey conducted by the Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DÖW). According to the survey, around one in ten people display clearly right-wing extremist attitudes.
The classification of respondents depends on how much they agree with certain statements, including, for example, "Our people are inherently superior to other peoples" or "I would like to see a strong man at the head of this country who doesn't have to worry about a parliament." According to the survey, those who particularly agree with these statements often also think that equality in Austria has gone too far (29%) and that too many people lead an "effeminate" life (53%).
Right-wing extremists want "comprehensive remigration"
The ten percent who have an extreme right-wing attitude predominantly agree (seven out of ten people) that "comprehensive remigration" is necessary, i.e. the return of migrants to their countries of origin. However, every second person of all respondents also holds this view. Around three in ten Austrians believe that Muslims should not be allowed to immigrate.
Here is an overview of the results.
Anti-Semitism on the rise
More than one in three people (36%) do not want this religious group in their neighborhood, while slightly more (38%) are against Roma or Sinti as their neighbors. One in ten do not want to live next door to Jews. Israel-related anti-Semitism has also increased, said DÖW director Andreas Kranebitter on Wednesday. For example, 42 percent of respondents agree with the statement "Israel's policy in Palestine is like that of the Nazis in the Second World War". This could "certainly fall under the Prohibition Act".
"Right-wing extremism in Austria should not be underestimated (...). Right-wing extremism is a vehement democratic problem," said Kranebitter. According to the representative survey, those with right-wing extremist views are most likely to vote for the FPÖ (58 percent). In second place would be the SPÖ (17 percent), followed by the ÖVP (eleven percent). "However, this does not mean that all FPÖ voters are to be classified as right-wing extremists, and conversely not that all right-wing extremists vote for the FPÖ," it is emphasized.
The marketagent institute surveyed 2198 people online. In future, the right-wing extremism barometer will be compiled every two years.
