Cemeteries plundered
When nothing is too sacred for a thieving duo
Two men raided four cemeteries in southern Burgenland and helped themselves to 48 graves. They sold the metal in Hungary. One is already in prison, the other accepted the - at first glance - lenient sentence at Eisenstadt Regional Court on Wednesday.
The unemployed 31-year-old should slowly admit to himself that flailing is not necessarily one of his greatest strengths. The Hungarian has been convicted of grand theft nine times in his home country and was sentenced at Eisenstadt Regional Court for an offence in Burgenland in 2019. The only thing that is professional is his appearance in court: he has learned over the years that a confession is a significant mitigating factor.
Selling price: 5 euros per kilo
In October 2022, the accused and an accomplice, who had already been sentenced to 20 months in prison for this crime, raided the cemeteries in Oberwart, Pinkafeld, Pinggau and Rohrbach an der Lafnitz and stole crosses, vases and statues. 48 graves were affected. The "precious metal", as he says, was taken to Hungary and sold at a scrap yard for 5 euros per kilo. "I got half of that, which was 250 euros."
Cold feet without socks
And anyway: "He only asked me to go with him to get something from Austria. The items had already been dismantled at two cemeteries and I helped him carry them." Then he got cold feet, says the man who arrived at the trial without socks. "I waited outside. He kicked the crosses down with his feet and took them to the car. Then we drove home."
At first glance, the jury's verdict reads harshly: 3 years unconditional imprisonment! But because of the recidivism rate and, above all, because there had been three more convictions in Hungary since the day of the cemetery robbery, the sentence seems justifiable. Also for the Hungarian, who nodded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
