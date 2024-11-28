New terrain
Feurstein goes for the downhill in Beaver Creek
While the women's skiers continue the World Cup season next weekend with a giant slalom and a slalom in Killington (US state of Vermont), the men's season doesn't start until next week. The anticipation for the speed season opener in Beaver Creek is huge - especially for Vorarlberg's Lukas Feurstein.
"It's been freezing cold in places and there's also been quite a lot of snow in the last few days, which is why we're taking a bit of a break now. But on the whole, we've had really good training sessions here in Copper Mountain so far, both in downhill and super-G as well as in giant slalom," reports Lukas Feurstein from the ski resort in the US state of Colorado.
After his start to the season at the giant slalom in Sölden with 46th place, which was anything but desirable, the man from Mellau is already looking forward to his next tasks, which await him from Tuesday in Beaver Creek, a good hour's drive from Copper Mountain.
Great anticipation for Beaver Creek
"I'm already really looking forward to the races when things finally get going in the speed area," reveals the 23-year-old, who will also be taking part in the downhill training sessions on the legendary "Birds of Prey" slope - but only to get used to the challenging terrain. "My focus is definitely on the super-G and the giant slalom."
The head skier is delighted with the cooperation with his new service man Alex Martin. "I'm brutally happy," says Feurstein to the man from Altach, who once celebrated great success with US superstar Ted Ligety. "The three of us, Alex, Stefan Babinsky and I form a really strong team. It works really well."
The back holds up
Speaking of good: Feurstein, who has a sixth place in the super-G in Cortina in January 2023 as his best World Cup result to date, currently has no problems with his back, which has been repeatedly damaged in the past. "Fortunately, everything is going well and I can do all the training sessions as we planned," says Lukas, pleased that the targeted support from his personal fitness coach Max Cavada is now paying off.
