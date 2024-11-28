Conference League
Rapid against Shamrock Rovers LIVE from 9pm
Fourth matchday in the Conference League: Rapid host Irish runners-up Shamrock Rovers today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
Rapid are looking for their fourth win in four games. The Hütteldorfer are favorites against Rovers at the Allianz Stadion and with three more points would take a big step towards their big goal of finishing in the top eight of the league and thus reaching the round of 16 directly.
However, their opponents have also been strong so far and are on seven points after three games. The Rovers will certainly not be underestimated, emphasized coach Robert Klauß. "They basically have an offensive approach and are often in possession of the ball." According to the German, the club describes itself as "the Manchester City of Ireland. They are not a typical Irish team, as you might expect, but have a clear focus on dominance."
As a result, a tough battle is not to be expected. "They're not a team that comes across as extremely tough, we've seen that before. Like us, Rovers like to have the ball and kick, they are not known for being rough or robust," explained Klauß.
Rovers lack match practice
Shamrock finished the Irish full-season championship two points behind Shelbourne in second place. The last round was played on November 1, after which the home 2-1 in the Conference League against The New Saints on November 7 was Rovers' only competitive game. Since then, the players have had a short break, and a week ago they tested themselves against HJK Helsinki and lost 2-0.
"But there will be no restrictions of any kind for them, they might even be a bit rested. I assume that the opponent will be completely normal," said Klauß, who will still be without Isak Jansson, who is in recovery training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.