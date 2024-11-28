Beggar was not “deaf and dumb” after all

"Yes, I made a mistake. But I was in need," the interpreter translates the statements of the accused Romanian. During the trial on Wednesday, he not only confessed, but also used his allegedly precarious situation at the time as a tear-jerker. He cites his twelve siblings and the fact that, as the father of four children, he was practically starving. And regular work has simply been a bit difficult in the past. The 28-year-old has nothing more than odd jobs to show for it. But he does have seven entries in his criminal record, four of which are relevant. On Wednesday, the man received his eighth previous conviction for aggravated commercial fraud. Judge Theo Rümmele handed down a non-final sentence of nine months in prison, six of which were suspended.