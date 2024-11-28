“Everyone wants to see us lose the final”

In addition, the Viennese lack the element of surprise - more than once Haasmann has taken his opponents by surprise with a top legionnaire in the final. "Now every legionnaire has to be used in the basic round," sighs the 63-year-old. Regardless of the outcome of the tournament, in which Mühlviertel awaits in the semi-finals, three Tigers judoka will be allowed to train in Tokyo for three weeks afterwards: Bernd Fasching, who finished seventh at this year's World Championships, Magamed Borchashvili, who took bronze at the U23 European Championships, and heavyweight Movli Borchashvili, who finished third at the Military World Championships in Tashkent. Haasmann is determined to win the title: "We want to win our eleventh title, which would put us on a par with record champions Mühlviertel. But it took them 42 years, we'll do it in twelve."