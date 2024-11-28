Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Judo boss rants

“Everyone wants to see us lose the final”

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 09:00

Thick air on the judo mat! Before the Final Four tournament on Saturday in Gmunden, Thomas Haasmann, club boss of the Galaxy Tigers, complains about changes to the mode. In his opinion, they should prevent his lads from winning their eleventh title and catching up with the record champions. But that is precisely the goal of the controversial coach.  

0 Kommentare

Normally, all you need is a calendar to know when the volcano will explode: On the day of the Final Four tournament, when his Galaxy Tigers will be competing for the Bundesliga title. This time, however, club boss and bundle of emotions Thomas Haasmann goes through the roof earlier . . .

"Because the only purpose of the tournament in Gmunden is to stop us - by any means necessary!" By which he is primarily alluding to the new mode - the champion will no longer be determined in two rounds on Saturday, but only in one: "Opens the door to chance, a disadvantage with our broad squad, plus there's no more tactics." Officially, there will be no time, as the women (with Samurai Vienna) will also be crowning their champions at the same venue for the first time.

Thomas Haasmann rarely minces his words. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Thomas Haasmann rarely minces his words.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

In addition, the Viennese lack the element of surprise - more than once Haasmann has taken his opponents by surprise with a top legionnaire in the final. "Now every legionnaire has to be used in the basic round," sighs the 63-year-old. Regardless of the outcome of the tournament, in which Mühlviertel awaits in the semi-finals, three Tigers judoka will be allowed to train in Tokyo for three weeks afterwards: Bernd Fasching, who finished seventh at this year's World Championships, Magamed Borchashvili, who took bronze at the U23 European Championships, and heavyweight Movli Borchashvili, who finished third at the Military World Championships in Tashkent. Haasmann is determined to win the title: "We want to win our eleventh title, which would put us on a par with record champions Mühlviertel. But it took them 42 years, we'll do it in twelve." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf