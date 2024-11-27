Contact point mosque
Automatically saved design
An inconspicuous basement mosque in Vienna is said to serve as a hub for radical Islamist networks. Its visitors, such as the Vienna bomber Kujtim F. and other extremists, have repeatedly been targeted by the authorities. Now the Islamic religious community is planning to dissolve the mosque - a step that should put an end to radical activities.
An investigation by the online magazine "ZackZack" is currently causing a stir in Vienna. At the center: an inconspicuous cellar door in Vienna-Josefstadt with the inscription "En-Nasiha". Men gather there every Friday to pray. But the mosque is increasingly being targeted by the authorities - it is considered a meeting place for radical Islamist circles.
"Terror teen" went in and out here
The focus is on 18-year-old Ali K., who regularly attended the mosque. He was arrested in September 2023 after aborting a planned attack at Vienna Central Station at the last second. K. was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released on parole in the spring - only to be arrested again recently for terror propaganda.
Connections to radical networks?
The mosque is no stranger to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution: Over a decade ago, it was already a focal point for known jihadists. Mohammed Mahmoud, later a leading member of IS, appeared here, as did Mirsad Omerovic, alias Ebu Tejma, who radicalized dozens of people in Vienna.
Today, Adem Demirovic runs the mosque, which is said to have links to radical networks in Bosnia and the Sandzak.
Osama bin Laden quoted, incitement against minorities
Particularly explosive: a Telegram group with around 1600 members is said to be closely networked with the mosque. It not only contains invitations to events, but also extremist content, including quotes from terrorists such as Osama bin Laden and incitement against minorities. The role of the mosque in this network remains unclear - questions put to the association by "ZackZack" have so far gone unanswered.
IGGÖ plans decisive strike
The Islamic Religious Community (IGGÖ) is now examining the dissolution of the mosque community. The first steps towards this were already taken before the summer. If the mosque were to lose its status, this would be a decisive blow against this radical infrastructure - although the Ministry of the Interior would also be called upon to take action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.