Uproar over the "N-word"
TikTok video of “Miss Universe” causes a scandal
Trouble for Victoria Kjaer Theilvig! The newly crowned "Miss Universe" has unintentionally caused a mega scandal on social media because she carelessly moved her lips in sync to a Jay-Z song lyric - including the controversial "N-word" - in a TikTok video.
In the now-deleted clip, recorded at New York's Empire State Building, the 21-year-old lip-synced an excerpt from Jay-Z's hit "Empire State of Mind". According to the New York Post, the passage in which the rapper uses the controversial "N-word" was also featured, for which the young beauty was immediately attacked on a massive scale.
Black people hurt?
Critics accused her of making unthinking use of a word that has a deeply rooted and hurtful meaning for many black people around the world.
Theilvig had a spokesperson for the Miss Universe Organization explain that she had not been aware of the problematic content. "We promote respect, inclusion and cultural awareness," the spokesperson emphasized in a statement.
First Danish "Miss Universe"
Theilvig, who was the first Danish woman in the history of the competition to win the title in Mexico City in November, is currently celebrating her triumph. But the scandal shows just how much public figures are under scrutiny - and how important sensitivity remains when dealing with language.
Trump Jr. and Musk fans
However, she may also have been targeted from a specific political direction when she was on tour in the US. After all, US entrepreneur and Trump confidant Elon Musk and Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. publicly declared themselves to be big fans of the blonde after her victory.
The Tesla billionaire shared a meme on his platform X with the words: "The internet is stunned after an attractive biological woman with a healthy weight won the Miss Universe pageant." Trump Jr. celebrated enthusiastically: "Biological and objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again. WE'RE BACK!!!"
More inclusion
The competition, which has been held since 1952, has taken steps towards more inclusion in recent years. A year ago, married and divorced women as well as mothers were admitted for the first time, and in 2018 a trans woman took part for the first time with "Miss Spain".
This year, for the first time, there was no maximum age limit for participation after this was lifted by the organizers. Previously, only women between the ages of 18 and 28 were allowed to compete for the beauty crown. The oldest competitor in the Arena Ciudad de México was the Cameroon-born "Miss Malta", Beatrice Njoya, who is 40 years old and has three children.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.