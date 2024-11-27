Shitstorm for Sharon
Stone rants about “uneducated” Trump voters
She's not making any friends in America with this tirade - especially not among MAGA voters. At the film festival in Turin, Sharon Stone insulted the majority of her fellow citizens who voted for Donald Trump as "uneducated" and "uninformed". This sparked a shitstorm against her online.
When the 66-year-old was asked about the presidential election at a press conference, she literally gushed: "We've never had anything like this before. My country is in its teenage years. Teenagers are very arrogant and think they know everything."
"Uneducated and exceptionally naive"
To then describe Trump voters as follows: "They are Americans who never travel, 80 percent of whom don't have a passport. They are uneducated and extraordinarily naive."
Stone then reminded the audience that Italy - unlike America - "has already experienced what happens under a fascist government". The actress hopes for Italy and the rest of the democratic world: "We have to help each other. We live in a time when we can no longer look the other way when bad people do bad things."
The reactions from Trump voters were predictably negative. Many insulted Stone as an "elitist Hollywood celebrity who has no idea about real life". Others railed against the "arrogant Hollywood chick": "It's because of spoiled, arrogant assholes like you that we voted for Trump in the first place."
Stone is not entirely wrong about at least one thing. Only just over four in ten Americans have a passport with which they can travel abroad. However, the passport rate is far lower in the Midwest and the southern states, which are considered strongholds of Trump voters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
