Salzburg: The coaching question must be allowed

"We don't have to discuss the coach," explained Salzburg's sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner after the 2-1 home defeat against LASK, adding: "You won't need to ask me about that in the coming weeks either. (...) I also don't believe that the coach missed the goal." Perhaps Seonbuchner is simply the wrong person to ask. In the meantime, the question itself is more than justified.