Experts concerned about North Korea’s cyber power

Russia thwarts UN monitoring

According to official figures from South Korea, North Korea's illegal cyber activities increased by 40 percent from 2022 to 2023. In the theft of cryptocurrencies alone, North Korea is said to have stolen the equivalent of three billion US dollars from 2017 to 2023, one billion of which in the previous year. At the same time, the UN, whose measures have already proven to be toothless when it comes to nuclear weapons and missiles, is even weaker in the face of the cyber threat. The reason for this is Russia's close alliance with North Korea over the war in Ukraine.