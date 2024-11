Trapped and fell to the ground

Specifically, a 30-year-old worker from Styria had probably overlooked the work machine behind him when reversing the raised work platform - resulting in a collision. "There was a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old Croatian worker on the machine who were seriously injured in the accident," according to the provincial police headquarters. According to officials, one of the two was trapped between the machines and the other fell to the ground.