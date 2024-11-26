Anger at Sinabelkirchen
Because of FPÖ victory: STS changes lyrics of “Fürstenfeld”
The landslide victory of the FPÖ in Styria is also making waves in the music scene. The Styrian cult band STS has now removed the name of the municipality of Sinabelkirchen, where the FPÖ achieved more than 50 percent, from the lyrics of their song "Fürstenfeld" out of shock at the result.
STS member Schiffkowitz, alias Helmut Röhrling, has publicly expressed his displeasure at the result of the Styrian regional elections.
FPÖ absolute in Sinabelkirchen
Due to the result of the Freedom Party in Sinabelkirchen - an absolute majority of 50.8 percent - he no longer wants to sing about the municipality in the not-so-secret Styrian anthem "Fürstenfeld".
"If I ever sing the song 'Fürstenfeld' again, only Stinatz and Graz will appear in the lyrics," he told the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.
I am stunned and shocked that a party that only focuses on division and exclusion has received so many votes.
STS-Musiker Schiffkowitz, alias Helmut Röhrling
"I am stunned and shocked"
As a democrat, however, he naturally takes note of the election result and is curious to see how the FPÖ will solve the problems ahead, the newspaper quoted him as saying. "I am stunned and shocked that a party that only focuses on division and exclusion has received so many votes," he added.
ÖVP party headquarters sprayed with graffiti
Meanwhile, several perpetrators have sprayed graffiti on the façade of the Styrian ÖVP party headquarters in Graz. On Monday night, the words "Unsre Wut auf euren Wänden! FCK ÖVP", the Styrian police directorate announced on Tuesday.
The janitor of the party headquarters discovered the words, which stretch several meters along the wall, on Monday morning.
