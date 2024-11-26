Increase in Innsbruck
Tyrol’s tourism associations tweak the visitor’s tax
Now that the state of Tyrol has revised the visitor's tax, things are going from strength to strength. On Tuesday, Innsbruck fixed a doubling of the visitor's tax. The Ötztal is also likely to increase on Thursday.
While the Chamber of Commerce and the head of tourism Mario Gerber (ÖVP) are still struggling to agree on some conditions for the tourism tax, one requirement for tourism associations (TVB) is fixed: according to the regulation, the tourist tax must be increased to at least 2.6 euros (max. 5 €).
This is intended to bring more money directly into the TVBs' coffers via the guests.
Criticism of the state and the doubling in Innsbruck
In Innsbruck, the visitor's tax will be increased from two to three euros from May 2025 and one year later in May 2026 to four euros. This was decided more clearly than expected on Tuesday after a brief discussion at the TVB general meeting in Igls. 153 voters were in favor, 73 against.
One criticism was directed at the state. Some called for a levy as a percentage of the room price - as in Vienna. However, this is not planned in Tyrol. Opponents of the increase were mainly among city hoteliers. Some of them voted against it. They would rather save on expenses.
Our current strategy is once again building more bridges to the population, showing opportunities through tourism, but also facing up to problems.
Barbara Plattner, GF TVB Innsbuck
Balancing the books only from 2027
According to forecasts, Innsbruck and its 40 vacation villages will receive 8 million euros from the increased visitor tax in the coming year. That would be 1.6 million more than this year. However, this does not cover the decline in compulsory contributions. According to TVB Managing Director Barbara Plattner, the deficit is covered by reserves. The balance sheet is not expected to be balanced again until 2027.
Many TVBs are adjusting the visitor's tax. The Stubaital recently agreed on €4.80, Paznaun on a sliding scale between four and five euros. In Ötztal, an increase to five euros is likely to be decided on Thursday.
