Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Increase in Innsbruck

Tyrol’s tourism associations tweak the visitor’s tax

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 19:33

Now that the state of Tyrol has revised the visitor's tax, things are going from strength to strength. On Tuesday, Innsbruck fixed a doubling of the visitor's tax. The Ötztal is also likely to increase on Thursday.

0 Kommentare

While the Chamber of Commerce and the head of tourism Mario Gerber (ÖVP) are still struggling to agree on some conditions for the tourism tax, one requirement for tourism associations (TVB) is fixed: according to the regulation, the tourist tax must be increased to at least 2.6 euros (max. 5 €).

This is intended to bring more money directly into the TVBs' coffers via the guests.

Almost 250 members of TVB Innsbruck attended the general meeting. More than in previous years. The topic of visitor's tax is moving. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Almost 250 members of TVB Innsbruck attended the general meeting. More than in previous years. The topic of visitor's tax is moving.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Criticism of the state and the doubling in Innsbruck 
In Innsbruck, the visitor's tax will be increased from two to three euros from May 2025 and one year later in May 2026 to four euros. This was decided more clearly than expected on Tuesday after a brief discussion at the TVB general meeting in Igls. 153 voters were in favor, 73 against.

One criticism was directed at the state. Some called for a levy as a percentage of the room price - as in Vienna. However, this is not planned in Tyrol. Opponents of the increase were mainly among city hoteliers. Some of them voted against it. They would rather save on expenses.

Zitat Icon

Our current strategy is once again building more bridges to the population, showing opportunities through tourism, but also facing up to problems.

Barbara Plattner, Geschäftsführerin von Innsbruck Tourismus (Bild: Innsbruck Tourismus/Oss)

Barbara Plattner, GF TVB Innsbuck

Bild: Innsbruck Tourismus/Oss

Balancing the books only from 2027
According to forecasts, Innsbruck and its 40 vacation villages will receive 8 million euros from the increased visitor tax in the coming year. That would be 1.6 million more than this year. However, this does not cover the decline in compulsory contributions. According to TVB Managing Director Barbara Plattner, the deficit is covered by reserves. The balance sheet is not expected to be balanced again until 2027.

Many TVBs are adjusting the visitor's tax. The Stubaital recently agreed on €4.80, Paznaun on a sliding scale between four and five euros. In Ötztal, an increase to five euros is likely to be decided on Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf