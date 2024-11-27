Accomplice on the run
Thieves caught after coup at soccer club
Police caught two 26-year-olds in the act, one accomplice is on the run. The investigation into the third perpetrator is continuing.
The brazen thieves had been up to mischief on the sports field in Altschlaining as recently as October. An ASKÖ official was horrified to report the theft after discovering a completely vandalized soccer cabin.
Dresses stolen
The list of loot was long: the (for the time being) unknown perpetrators made a complete new set of 20 kits disappear from the depot. At least half a dozen footballs, lots of football boots and a loudspeaker box were also stolen. Investigating officers from the Coordinated Criminal Investigation Service were able to recover DNA traces.
Another coup in Lower Austria
After a series of coups, the professionals struck again in the middle of the night. In the district of Baden (Lower Austria), they were after non-ferrous metal, building materials, work equipment and tools. Officers from the State Office of Criminal Investigation, the task force for combating street crime and the Oberwart criminal investigation department were already hot on the suspects' heels.
The trio was caught shortly after the crime at around 1 a.m. and the stolen goods were found in the cargo area of a Citroën Jumper van. Two Romanians, both 26 years old, were arrested immediately. Their accomplice managed to escape and a manhunt was unsuccessful. When questioned, the callous serial offenders confessed. The investigation continues.
