Carinthian economy: 94 elections in just two days

After the election is before the election: while many Carinthians were still following the regional elections in Styria with excitement just a few days ago, businesspeople were already preparing for the next trip to the ballot box: On March 12 and 13, exactly 49,246 Carinthian entrepreneurs are required to vote for their representatives in the Chamber of Commerce: "Everyone who has a valid business license as of November 25 is eligible to vote," explains Alexander Kuess, Head of the Main Election Commission in Carinthia.