This is the issue
NEOS “enraged”: The Zuckerl coalition has its first dispute
The surprising salary agreement for public servants announced on Tuesday has caused the first dispute between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. The pink mandatary Josef "Sepp" Schellhorn was "somewhat surprised, somehow disappointed and a little angry" about the average increase of 3.5 percent.
In an ORF interview, Schellhorn called for a "clarifying discussion" between the ÖVP and SPÖ, with whom coalition negotiations are currently underway.
The NEOS had neither been involved in the agreement nor informed about it. "In a situation in which we don't know what the budgetary situation looks like" and the President of the Court of Audit, Margit Kraker, had recommended a zero wage round, the increase was "a bit much".
Schellhorn calls for a cash fall
The Ministry of Finance had previously calculated two percent, said Schellhorn, who now wants to know "where the money comes from". Once again, he is demanding a cash audit. "We feel ignored" and "We are not the sidekick", he told the negotiating partners.
GÖD boss: "Fair deal"
GÖD boss Eckehard Quin previously spoke of a "fair deal", as did younion chairman Christian Meidlinger: "It's a very good deal". Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) expressed his relief at the agreement. With this deal, the government is ensuring social fairness and relief, emphasized Finance Minister Gunter Mayr.
SPÖ likely to support resolution
In order for the decision to come into force, it still needs to be confirmed by the National Council, which is likely to follow in December. Although the coalition parties no longer have a majority, it can be assumed that the SPÖ will support the resolution in view of the social democratic participation on the trade union side.
FCG also pleased
FCG Federal Chairwoman Romana Deckenbacher was delighted: "The agreed salary increase of 3.5 percent for the public sector is a deal that recognizes the commitment and importance of employees in this area. August Wöginger (ÖVP), Chairman of the Austrian Employees' Association, described the result as "a good outcome for all sides".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
