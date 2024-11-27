Tschofenig and Ortner
Two Carinthians on the podium for the first time since 2011
Historic! With Daniel Tschofenig (second) and Maximilian Ortner (third), two Carinthians were on the podium at the World Cup opener in Lillehammer - for the first time since December 2011, when Martin Koch and Thomas Morgenstern achieved this feat. Ortner, who moved up, has now achieved all his goals for the season and has to set himself new ones.
That was something historic! With Daniel Tschofenig (second) and Maxi Ortner (third), two Carinthians stood together on the podium at the World Cup start in Lillehammer (Nor). For the first time since December 17, 2011 in Engelberg (Sz), when Martin Koch came second directly ahead of Thomas Morgenstern.
"Suddenly ahead of Stefan Kraft"
Ortner was the big sensation anyway: in his second World Cup appearance (previously 28th place in Bischofshofen 2023!), he jumped right to the front with two great runs. "Of course it was like a dream for me - suddenly I'm just ahead of Stefan Kraft and on the podium," grins the 22-year-old.
Only arrived on Thursday
The youngster only made the squad due to Daniel Huber's injury (out for the season). Ortner "I found out on Wednesday that I was to fly in at short notice - and I wasn't in Lillehammer until Thursday. Then I just wanted to jump like I always do and it worked out."
Worked hard mentally
Last year's overall Continental Cup winner had already won in the second-highest category on the hill in Lillehammer in February. He also kept his cool in the World Cup. "I've been working intensively on my mental side recently and talking a lot with the coaches."
Now it's off to Finland
With the podium and eighth place, Maxi has of course made a name for himself - and is now traveling directly on to the next competition in Ruka (Fin) with the established athletes. "I've actually already achieved my goal for the season," he grins.
The Feldkirchner (where there used to be a 50-meter hill!) came to ski jumping via the Goldi Cup. In his private life, Ortner likes to let off steam in the kitchen - now, of course, he wants to find the recipe for a full breakthrough in the World Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
