Praise from coach Kühbauer

The WAC is counting on its Jude Bellingham!

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 16:29

After his Bundesliga debut goal for the WAC in the game against Altach, Emmanuel Agyemang is in the spotlight for the first time. The Ghanaian has a double, is very religious - and receives a lot of praise from coach Didi Kühbauer. . .

Jude Bellingham! That's what Wolfsberg's Bundesliga debutant Emmanuel Agyemang is called every day by his team-mates. The reason is obvious: the WAC midfielder and the English Real Madrid superstar look strikingly similar. "I think it's funny, I like it - Bellingham is of course a great player," laughs Agyemang, who celebrated his greatest moment in the Wolves' kit to date in the 2:0 win over Altach.

England star Jude Bellingham and Agyemang look alike.
England star Jude Bellingham and Agyemang look alike.
Goal and assist
Agyemang scored his first Bundesliga goal as a "joker" and then also recorded his first assist for Erik Kojzek's goal. "The best day of my career," beamed the 20-year-old Ghanaian afterwards.

The Ghanaian scored for the first time against Altach.
The Ghanaian scored for the first time against Altach.
Saw snow for the first time in Wolfsberg
Agyemang came to Wolfsberg in January and saw snow for the first time in his life. Initially, the technically adept "eighth man" was intended for the amateurs, but was then given the chance to play up top under coach Didi Kühbauer. Which he seized. "He can do a lot more - I'm just not sure he knows it. He's a very good footballer, but still needs to improve tactically," says "Küh".

Kühbauer has high hopes for Agyemang.
Kühbauer has high hopes for Agyemang.
Flick-flack somersault to celebrate
Agyemang's celebration after his debut goal was spectacular: a flick-flack somersault. "I practiced tricks like that with my friends back home in Ghana, where I come from in the western region, for an hour every day after training. It's in my blood, I love doing it," grins the devout African, who feels right at home in Wolfsberg and loves hanging out with Lukas Puff (son of vice-president Christian) and amateur player Godwin Agbevor. "The people here are all very welcoming - I feel at home, and thank God for that!"

Hakim Ziyech as a role model
While Emmanuel resembles the England star in appearance, he has another idol on the pitch: Moroccan former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. "I try to copy his style of play, we are similarly slim in stature." His goals? "To play and perform as often as possible!" The next chance comes on Saturday at GAK.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
