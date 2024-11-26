The WAC is counting on its Jude Bellingham!

Saw snow for the first time in Wolfsberg

Agyemang came to Wolfsberg in January and saw snow for the first time in his life. Initially, the technically adept "eighth man" was intended for the amateurs, but was then given the chance to play up top under coach Didi Kühbauer. Which he seized. "He can do a lot more - I'm just not sure he knows it. He's a very good footballer, but still needs to improve tactically," says "Küh".