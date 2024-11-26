Initiative forms against hydrogen plant

The association says "yes" to putting the energy supply on a stable footing in the long term. "But not like this! The production of highly explosive hydrogen in water-poor northern Burgenland is not well thought out and is dangerous!" Protected areas for endangered birds would be threatened and two cycle paths destroyed. In addition, the question that the district authority has already asked remains: For them, it remains unclear who has to forgo water extraction in favor of the other in times of water scarcity: Agriculture, the economy or the population?