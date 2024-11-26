Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Zurndorf

Initiative forms against hydrogen plant

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 15:38

The residents of Friedrichshof are now mobilizing against the planned electrolyser in the form of an association.

0 Kommentare

It was clear that the opponents of the planned hydrogen plant in Zurndorf would not give up so easily. Now the non-partisan association Lebensraum Pannonia has also been formed and has sent a letter to Governor Hans-Peter Doskozil, Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf and Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner as well as Provincial Environmental Advocate Michael Graf and the Chair of the Climate Council, Helga Kromp-Kolb, in which they point out several shortcomings of the project

. They also support the extraordinary appeal submitted to the Administrative Court (VwGH), in which the Friedrichshof Housing and Water Cooperative, the Gols-Mönchhof-Weiden-Neusiedl Irrigation Cooperative and local resident Werner Falb-Meixner demand their right to a fair hearing. "We hope that the VwGH will send the project back to the starting line," says Christine Sommer from the association. "A hydrogen factory is to be built in Zurndorf without water, proper planning and at the expense of the general public. Our concern is that the concerns of the population are taken seriously."

The association says "yes" to putting the energy supply on a stable footing in the long term. "But not like this! The production of highly explosive hydrogen in water-poor northern Burgenland is not well thought out and is dangerous!" Protected areas for endangered birds would be threatened and two cycle paths destroyed. In addition, the question that the district authority has already asked remains: For them, it remains unclear who has to forgo water extraction in favor of the other in times of water scarcity: Agriculture, the economy or the population?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf