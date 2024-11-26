Shooting with Leibovitz
Letizia breathtakingly beautiful in new portrait
Star photographer Annie Leibovitz has staged the Spanish royal couple for new portraits, which have now been unveiled. And Queen Letizia looks simply beautiful in them!
For the portraits for the Bank of Spain, Leibovitz staged the royal couple in the Royal Palace in Madrid. The pictures were ceremoniously unveiled at the beginning of the week - and probably exceeded many expectations.
Letizia breathtakingly beautiful
It is particularly hard to take your eyes off the portrait of Letizia, the 52-year-old looks so breathtaking in the picture.
For the shoot with the star photographer, Letizia slipped into a black, strapless dress by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga with gathered details on the top and an A-line style skirt. A red satin scarf was also draped around the Queen's arms.
Royal jewelry
The jewelry Letizia wore for the photo shoot is also worth seeing. It is Queen Ena's diamond necklace and the matching earrings.
Letizia's glamorous look is rounded off by her hairstyle: the Queen's dark, long hair, which is looking directly into Annie Leibovitz's camera for the photo, was put into elegant Hollywood curls.
Meanwhile, King Felipe posed for the star photographer in his military uniform with a light blue sash. The photos were taken in the opulent Gasparini Hall in the Royal Palace of Madrid, and the shot of the King also features all the elements of a classic portrait: a table, a chandelier, a clock, a mirror and an open door with curtains.
The portraits of the Spanish royal couple form a diptych so that they fit together perfectly.
A shoot lasting several hours in February
Leibovitz invited the Spanish royal couple in front of the camera back in February. The shoot reportedly lasted almost five hours. Felipe and Letizia have known Annie Leibovitz for more than a decade, which made for a relaxed atmosphere.
In 2013, the star photographer was awarded the Prince of Asturias Prize and, according to Spanish media reports, she had always wanted to get the Spanish royals in front of her lens.
Incidentally, another picture was taken at the same time as the portraits of Felipe and Letizia - by the former director of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
