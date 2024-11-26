Hinteregger: “I feel sorry for people like that”

Comeback in the Bundesliga against Salzburg on the cards

When talking to young footballers, he realized that Carinthia is looking for role models and idols, said Hinteregger. This was one of the reasons why he joined Austria. "It's a win-win situation for both sides." He wants to catch up physically in December. "I'll do everything I can to be 100 percent fit for the first spring game." Then it's against his former club Red Bull Salzburg, of all teams.