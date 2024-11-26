Vorteilswelt
Biathlon

Sick! Salzburg duo drop out at the start of the season

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 13:45

This is off to a good start! Austria's biathletes are struggling with health problems in the run-up to the start of the season in Scandinavia. While Anna Gandler and Simon Eder will be able to make the trip north, a Salzburg duo will be unable to compete in the first races due to illness.

0 Kommentare

Austria's biathletes are struggling with health problems at an inopportune time. Immediately before the start of the season, several athletes, including Anna Gandler, were affected.

The strongest ÖSV lady of the previous season was laid up for several days, but is due to make the trip to the World Cup opener in Kontiolahti (Fin) on Wednesday, where four relay competitions (single mixed, mixed, men's, women's) are due to take place at the weekend.

Fabian Müllauer from Saalfelden will not be able to take part. The 21-year-old will have to miss out due to illness and will therefore have to postpone his World Cup debut. If everything goes according to plan, he wants to celebrate this at his home World Cup in Hochfilzen.

Best ÖSV lady in the previous season: Anna Gandler. (Bild: GEPA)
Best ÖSV lady in the previous season: Anna Gandler.
(Bild: GEPA)

His friend and HSV Saalfelden colleague Lukas Haslinger has also been affected. The Pinzgau native will have to follow the IBU Cup opener in Idre, Sweden, from home. If he is fit in time, the overall Junior Cup winner of the previous season will travel to the second stop in Geilo (Nor).

The ÖSV line-up of cross-country skiers will once again be led by evergreen Simon Eder this season. Although the 41-year-old was not quite fit for a few days, he recovered in time and is looking forward to another World Cup season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Folgen Sie uns auf