Forbidden torture breeding
When cats have to suffer for their “beauty”
Velvet paws with folded ears are considered torture breeding and have massive health problems, especially in old age. One duo has now ended up in an animal shelter and is looking for a new home.
Round face, big saucer eyes and the characteristic short ears: At first glance, these cats may look cute. But this "beauty" comes at a high price. It's not for nothing that the so-called fold-eared cats are considered to be torturous breeds. Adult velvet paws suffer from the consequences, have severe pain and later a restricted musculoskeletal system. For the owners, this means regular visits to the vet and the associated costs.
Duo should have been sold
This is why breeding, importing and selling animals with torture breeding traits is prohibited. This also includes "hoppalas", i.e. unintentional reproduction, as well as advertising with such animals. However, "Alisha" and "Salim" should have been sold by their owners. The two hawk-eared Bengal mixes ended up at the Krems animal shelter instead. The owners are allowed to keep the two other hawk-eared dogs, but are obliged to neuter them.
The animal shelter is now looking after them. "It's an extreme shame that people put up with animal suffering for the sake of looks," say the carers, who are looking for a new home for the two: "Unfortunately, you can't give them to everyone because they require time and money." Anyone interested in the kittens is welcome to apply to the animal shelter. Contact: 02732/84720.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
