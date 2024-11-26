"Huge wave"
Egypt: Tourist boat sank in just a few minutes
After the boat accident in Egypt off Marsa Alam, 17 people are still missing. According to new findings, the motor yacht sank within a few minutes when it was hit by "a huge wave" - some passengers may have been trapped in their cabins. It is the operator's second accident this year.
Despite a large-scale rescue operation, only 28 people on board the Sea Story have been saved so far. The tourists included four Germans, two Swiss and two Britons, according to various media reports. Other tourists are believed to have come from China, the USA, Egypt and other European countries.
The operator's yacht sank back in February
According to the magazine "Stern", the operator of the ship is Dive Pro Liveaboard, based in Hurghada. The company has yet to comment on the accident. Explosive: It is already the second accident involving the company this year: the Sea Legend, another yacht belonging to the operator, sank back in February. It was also intended for diving excursions.
Boat sank in 5-7 minutes
The tourist boat was hit by a "huge wave" before it capsized and sank, as the governor of the region, Major General Amr Hanafi, explained. It sank within about five to seven minutes. Some passengers were trapped in their cabins.
The ill-fated yacht was a four-storey diving boat that was intended for excursions lasting several days. The motor yacht was relatively new, having been built in 2022. It had left Port Ghalib on Sunday and was due to arrive in Hurghada on Friday. There were 31 tourists and a crew of 14 on board.
Weather authority warned against boat trips
It is not yet clear how the accident occurred. However, as reported by the Independent, the Egyptian weather authority warned of rough weather and large swells on Saturday - maritime activities on the Red Sea were even explicitly advised against for Sunday and Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
