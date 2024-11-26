After bankruptcy
Top addresses for sale
Following a bankruptcy in the summer, two listed buildings from the 15th century on Linz's main square are now up for sale - the venerable buildings are expected to fetch almost EUR 17 million.
The time-honored building at Hauptplatz 11 was once home to Oberbank for almost 150 years before the "Liebhaberei" finally moved in five years ago. A self-service restaurant that spoiled its guests with schnitzel variations true to the motto "breaded in abundance", before - as reported - no longer opening its doors after alleged renovations in early summer.
The rumor mill was buzzing
Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing, with countless people wanting to know from good sources who might want to move into the restaurant. But "Krone" research has now confirmed once again: no one for the time being. Because not only the former bank headquarters, but also the adjacent building, where the Motel One has been located for the past five years, are up for sale.
"Vanilli" has been sold
Why is that? As well-informed Krone readers know, Salzburg-based Skidata founder and real estate investor Günther Walcher bought the buildings at Hauptplatz 10 and 11 as well as Hofgasse 6 and 8 in 2014 with his "1011 Lentia Investments GmbH" and the aim of renting or leasing out the attractive addresses. However, the latter, whose ground floor was home to the well-known cult restaurant "Vanilli", was sold this summer.
Insolvency proceedings were opened in August
Shortly before insolvency proceedings were finally opened against "1011 Lentia Investments Gmbh" at Vienna Commercial Court on August 12. In response to an inquiry from Krone, insolvency administrator Clemens Richter confirmed: "Yes, a hotel property at Hauptplatz 10-11 including the restaurant space is for sale. An expert opinion has put the market value of the buildings at 16,955,000 euros." In addition to the permanent tenants, there is also said to be a rental offer for the hobby business.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
