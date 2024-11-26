Vorteilswelt
"Financial aspects"

Kicked out? Yoovidhya and Mateschitz decide!

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 07:23

Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull is now likely to depend on Mark Mateschitz and the Thai Yoovidhya clan. Helmut Marko and team boss Christian Horner, on the other hand, are unlikely to have a say. While the sporting situation clearly speaks against the Mexican, things could look different on the financial side ... 

0 Kommentare

The celebrations in Las Vegas were long overdue. After all, Max Verstappen had just clinched his fourth consecutive world championship victory. But then Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko turned to the topic that continues to cause unrest at the racing team: Sergio Perez. "There will be a meeting after Abu Dhabi, and the result of this meeting will be presented to the shareholders. They will then decide what the driver situation for both teams will look like for next year," explains the Austrian. 

Sergio Perez (Bild: AFP/APA/Frederic J. Brown)
Sergio Perez
(Bild: AFP/APA/Frederic J. Brown)

After Perez had driven well below expectations all year, there was no upturn in fortunes in Las Vegas either. After a disappointing qualifying session, the Mexican at least finished tenth. However, his performance will probably ensure that Red Bull does not also win the constructors' championship. The fact that Marko and Horner prefer to plan without Perez in sporting terms has emerged from several statements.

Will sponsorship money save him?
However, Marko's statement after the race in Las Vegas also suggests that neither he nor Horner have the final say in the matter. Rather, the shareholders of Red Bull GmbH will decide on the future of the Mexican. And, as is well known, these are the Yoovidhya clan (51 percent) and Mark Mateschitz (49 percent). 

Mark Mateschitz (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Mark Mateschitz
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

And it's not just sporting factors that count here, but also economic ones. This could save Perez his place in the cockpit after all. The fact is that the Mexican continues to bring in important sponsorship money and is an important driving force for Red Bull in Latin America. In addition, a premature termination of his contract is likely to be expensive. But will that be enough to keep him in the slipstream of world champion Verstappen?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

