Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's not true!

Hugh Grant denies spicy kissing story!

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 06:52

The past can be embarrassing. Hugh Grant is now trying to invalidate the romantic memories of an "amorous housewife". 

0 Kommentare

Luann de Lesseps, who became famous in America through the reality show "Real Housewife of New York", revealed in an interview that she had "made out" with the British actor once before. As the story was doing the rounds, the ex-lover, who is married to Swede Anna Ebersol, now apparently felt compelled to refute the anecdote on X.

"Slow down!"
Accompanying a screenshot of the interview, the now very well-behaved family man wrote: "Slow down! I can only remember meeting a charming Real Housewife of New York in a restaurant - but that was 15 years ago." Translated: Even before he got together with his current wife. Grant also seems to remember the meeting less well: "I don't remember us drinking shots or making out. But her memory might be better than mine!"

Lesson in successful flirting
De Lessep's memories in the interview with "TooFab" are definitely razor-sharp: "A friend called me and said that Hugh Grant was eating around the corner at the 'Pierre' restaurant. I immediately said, let's go there." According to the now 59-year-old, what followed was a lesson in successful flirting: "We had the table behind him and I bumped backwards into his chair with my chair. I said: 'Sorry, I feel completely stupid, can I buy you a schnapps?"

According to de Lesseps, Grant knew she was on TV and got involved in several rounds at the bar: "Before I knew it, we were knocking back shots and then making out at the table. I couldn't believe I was making out with Hugh Grant."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Hugh Grant
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf