It's not true!
Hugh Grant denies spicy kissing story!
The past can be embarrassing. Hugh Grant is now trying to invalidate the romantic memories of an "amorous housewife".
Luann de Lesseps, who became famous in America through the reality show "Real Housewife of New York", revealed in an interview that she had "made out" with the British actor once before. As the story was doing the rounds, the ex-lover, who is married to Swede Anna Ebersol, now apparently felt compelled to refute the anecdote on X.
"Slow down!"
Accompanying a screenshot of the interview, the now very well-behaved family man wrote: "Slow down! I can only remember meeting a charming Real Housewife of New York in a restaurant - but that was 15 years ago." Translated: Even before he got together with his current wife. Grant also seems to remember the meeting less well: "I don't remember us drinking shots or making out. But her memory might be better than mine!"
Lesson in successful flirting
De Lessep's memories in the interview with "TooFab" are definitely razor-sharp: "A friend called me and said that Hugh Grant was eating around the corner at the 'Pierre' restaurant. I immediately said, let's go there." According to the now 59-year-old, what followed was a lesson in successful flirting: "We had the table behind him and I bumped backwards into his chair with my chair. I said: 'Sorry, I feel completely stupid, can I buy you a schnapps?"
According to de Lesseps, Grant knew she was on TV and got involved in several rounds at the bar: "Before I knew it, we were knocking back shots and then making out at the table. I couldn't believe I was making out with Hugh Grant."
