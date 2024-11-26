Vorteilswelt
Surprise planned

“We’re still missing”: Bayern fans envious of Bochum!

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 05:34

The fans of FC Bayern Munich have set themselves the goal of establishing their own stadium anthem. Following the example of Bochum's classic "Tief in Westen", this is to be played at home matches. After the home game against Heidenheim on December 7, the new anthem will be sung together. 

0 Kommentare

The fact that Bayern Munich looks enviously towards Bochum is not something we are used to in the soccer world. But the fans of the record champions have been doing this for some time and now want to take the initiative. It's not about a coach, players or successes, but about an original and emotional stadium anthem. 

Just like Liverpool FC found in "You'll never walk alone" - or VFL Bochum with the Grönemeyer classic "Tief im Westen". In Munich, on the other hand, the classic "Stern des Südens" can be heard before every home game - but this is not a real stadium anthem for the fans. 

On December 7, they sing
"Our wish is to establish a stadium anthem that is not a club anthem, but a song from the fan curve that is professionally and stylishly set to music," announces "Club No. 12" on Facebook, explaining that "Bayern currently still lacks such a ritual". 

In terms of time, too, the Isar club no longer wants to be lazy. They already have a song ready and have already set a date for the recording. After the home game against Heidenheim on December 7, all Bayern fans without an additional ticket are invited to take part in the singing of the new stadium anthem in the south curve of the Allianz Arena after the final whistle. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von David Hofer
David Hofer
Kommentare
