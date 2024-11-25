Long US tradition
Thanksgiving: Joe Biden “pardons” two turkeys
Thanksgiving will be celebrated in the USA next Thursday. On Monday, US President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys at a traditional ceremony. The two birds were thus spared the fate of countless other birds on this holiday.
The turkeys that Biden saved from death on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday are called "Peach" and "Blossom" and grew up on a farm in the state of Minnesota.
Turkey dinner has a long tradition
American families traditionally serve turkey at Thanksgiving. The presidential pardon of the birds has a long tradition. Since the 19th century, the presidential family has received a particularly sumptuous turkey before the holiday.
What is Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is a harvest festival celebrated in both the USA and Canada, the form of which differs greatly from the European tradition of this festival. In the United States, Thanksgiving Day is a public holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November - and in Canada on the second Thursday in October.
According to the White House, President Abraham Lincoln (1861 to 1865) is said to have pardoned one of the animals for the first time at the request of his son. Under President George Bush senior, the pardon became a fixed ritual in 1989.
