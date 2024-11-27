Vorteilswelt
AK-SERVICE-TIP

What applies to unemployment in old age?

27.11.2024 05:59

To protect older unemployed people, various provisions are enshrined in law to cushion the financial losses in the event of job loss - Philipp Suppan, expert in social security law at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what these are and where you can apply for assistance.

As people get older, their chances of finding a job on the labor market also decrease. For this reason, the law contains provisions that protect older unemployed people. For example, if you have already applied for or received unemployment benefit or emergency unemployment assistance after the age of 45, you are protected by an assessment basis that stipulates the benefit at the previous level as an absolute minimum in the future, even if subsequent employment brings in a lower salary.

The duration of unemployment benefit receipt also increases with age. An application after the 50th birthday leads to a maximum entitlement of 52 weeks if nine years of employment can be proven in the last 15 years.

If you are only able to work part-time in old age, the question also arises as to whether you can manage on the lower income.

Under certain conditions, you can also apply to the AMS for a combined wage subsidy. This compensates for the difference between the lower income from part-time work and an increased unemployment benefit.

A consultation with the AMS advisor is recommended in this regard.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
