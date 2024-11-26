Slump in demand
Temporary employment agency uses crisis for training offensive
The temporary employment sector is feeling the full impact of the difficulties in the economy. "We're the first to be hit, but when things pick up again, we'll be the first to benefit," says Hofmann-Personal Managing Director Helmut Herzog. The market leader is responding to the slump in demand with a further training offensive.
An austerity package at automotive supplier Stiwa means that employees with a promise of re-employment are being made temporarily redundant; at motorcycle manufacturer KTM, 300 workers have to go as part of the far-reaching restructuring - two current examples of how much pressure domestic companies have come under.
A dampened consumer mood, a flood of exports from China and upheavals in individual sectors - it is a mix of several factors that have caused the economic engine to stall. Staff leasing companies are feeling the consequences enormously: from more than 100,000 employees across Austria in autumn 2022, the number of temporary workers fell to around 78,300 in October 2024.
"Of course, situations like the one at VW have an impact," says Helmut Herzog, Managing Director of Hofmann Personal Austria, referring to the German car manufacturer, which is planning to close plants and whose crisis is also shaking up the supplier industry.
Focus on e-mobility
Hofmann Personal is the industry market leader in Austria and has around 3200 temporary workers. The company, headquartered in St. Florian near Linz, is also using the crisis as an opportunity to train its employees. "We are also taking educational leave ourselves and are now increasingly focusing on preparing our employees for e-mobility," says Herzog.
Nevertheless, the current situation is leaving its mark: "We have suffered losses, but 2024 is still a good year," he emphasizes. His outlook for the future? "We hope that things will pick up again in the middle of next year or in the fall."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.