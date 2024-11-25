Olympic hero tough as nails
At the first World Cup slalom of the winter in Levi, Finland, Johannes Strolz finished 37th in the first run, missing out on the final of the top 30 racers by 0.39 seconds. Last weekend, at his home race in Gurgl, the 32-year-old Warther was eliminated in the first run after just over 20 seconds on the ice slope in Ötztal. A season opener to forget.
"This is absolutely not what I had in mind," admits Strolz. "It's brutally annoying how the first two races went and the disappointment is huge."
No panic for Strolz
The consequence? "I will analyze what happened in detail with my coaches and make sure that I prepare perfectly for the next slalom in Val d'Isère in three weeks' time." The double Olympic champion from Beijing - who, like defending slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller, is still without any points this winter - is not panicking. "I'm a lot more stable than I was last year," explains the police athlete. "Back then, I started to think a lot after the failure in Gurgl."
Next chance on the Face de Bellevard
Especially as the head pilot already has a few ideas. "For me, it's about the final release of the ski not yet working the way I want it to," he reveals one of them. After the recent intensive weeks, Strolz will now train off-piste for a few days and work on his conditions again in order to score his first points on the "Face de Bellevarde" on December 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.