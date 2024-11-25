Fleischhauer acquitted for lack of evidence

A 47-year-old company boss of a slaughterhouse in the Steyr-Land district, who allegedly sold piglet meat without the necessary veterinary certification, was acquitted by the court in Steyr on Monday due to lack of evidence. However, the second defendant, who worked as a butcher on the farm, received three months' conditional imprisonment for making false statements to the police. The verdicts are not legally binding, according to a court spokeswoman.