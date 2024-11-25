Deco retailer insolvent
Automatically saved design
Due to impending insolvency, the Depot chain, which specializes in decorative items, is undergoing insolvency proceedings under self-administration. While negotiations are ongoing, stores in Germany and Austria are closing one after the other.
At least 27 branches in Germany will be closed by the end of the year. In Austria, 29 out of 49 branches and around 230 out of 350 jobs are to be saved. In any case, the branch network in Germany will shrink to 285 stores. Further branches are expected to be closed.
Negotiations with some landlords are still ongoing. "We will systematically close stores that do not earn us any money," explained the retail company's Managing Director, Christian Gries, on Monday.
Transition to regular operations targeted by mid-2025
According to the company, the aim is to be able to return to regular operations by mid-2025 at the latest. At the same time, Depot is also working on the product ranges and a new positioning. "We need to become a concept store," the company boss told the daily newspaper "Welt". He is also considering adding brands to the range. In turn, the existing portfolio has been streamlined. "There are certainly 30 percent fewer items in the stores now than before," Gries told the newspaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.