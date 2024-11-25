Automatically saved design

Transition to regular operations targeted by mid-2025

According to the company, the aim is to be able to return to regular operations by mid-2025 at the latest. At the same time, Depot is also working on the product ranges and a new positioning. "We need to become a concept store," the company boss told the daily newspaper "Welt". He is also considering adding brands to the range. In turn, the existing portfolio has been streamlined. "There are certainly 30 percent fewer items in the stores now than before," Gries told the newspaper.