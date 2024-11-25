Don Trump Jr. blossomed into a family influencer

Vance is a close friend of Don Jr.

Don Jr. was also instrumental in convincing his father to appoint his close friend Vance as Vice President. Vance is popular with Trump's base, but he was met with skepticism from campaign donors and supporters with his rhetoric and demeanor, such as when he referred to female Democratic supporters as "childless cat ladies". Ultimately, however, Trump was happy with Vance, according to an insider. Don Jr. had brought in additional political capital as an advisor during the transition period.