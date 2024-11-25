Selected cabinet
Don Trump Jr. blossomed into a family influencer
One member of the US President-elect's family has gained a great deal of influence: Donald Trump Jr. is said to have helped his father intensively in putting together his new cabinet. The 46-year-old relied more on loyalty than experience when selecting candidates for government posts.
As the news agency Reuters reported, citing six insiders, the 46-year-old has emerged as the most influential member of the Trump family during the transition phase leading up to the inauguration in January. The future US president's eldest son had actively supported him in the selection of his preferred candidates for the most important government posts.
Future president values loyalty highly
Don Jr. placed particular emphasis on loyalty: inexperienced candidates were therefore sometimes given preference over better qualified candidates for top positions in the new government. The future president has a similar mindset, which is why he has always relied on family members for political advice.
However, who among his loved ones he listens to in particular changes from time to time. This time it is Don Jr. who has a decisive influence on the personnel. He lobbied for Senator JD Vance as Trump's vice president and blocked the appointment of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the cabinet, according to insiders, including donors, personal friends and political allies.
As for Don Jr's career plans, he is set to join the conservative venture capital fund 1789 Capital. However, according to one insider, he will also continue his political podcast and support candidates who represent his father's style of politics. And he will also advise Trump in the White House. However, he is not expected to be involved in day-to-day business.
Don Jr: "We know what we're doing"
Neither Don Jr. nor the team preparing Trump's entry into the White House responded to a request for comment. "This time we actually know what we're doing," Don Jr. recently told Fox News. "It's about surrounding my father with competent and loyal people."
However, in addition to loyalty - according to insiders - Don Jr. also attaches great importance to the fact that his chosen fellow campaigners represent an anti-establishment world view. They are said to be in favor of protectionist economic policies, as well as a more passive role for the US in military operations and foreign aid.
Kennedy and Putin-understander as shaky candidates
However, two candidates supported by Don Jr. for key posts in the new government could face considerable resistance during their confirmation procedures in the Senate - even if Trump's Republicans have a majority there. On the one hand, there is the anti-vaccinationist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.
And then there is Tulsi Gabbard, who is being proposed as head of the secret service. The former Democratic congresswoman has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may well have had legitimate reasons for invading Ukraine, and she caused controversy when she met Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad in 2017 during his bloody crackdown on opponents of the government.
Vance is a close friend of Don Jr.
Don Jr. was also instrumental in convincing his father to appoint his close friend Vance as Vice President. Vance is popular with Trump's base, but he was met with skepticism from campaign donors and supporters with his rhetoric and demeanor, such as when he referred to female Democratic supporters as "childless cat ladies". Ultimately, however, Trump was happy with Vance, according to an insider. Don Jr. had brought in additional political capital as an advisor during the transition period.
Not all of son's wishes went through
However, not all of Don Jr.'s favored candidates were nominated. For example, he campaigned for Richard Grenell, a personal friend and former ambassador to Germany, as Secretary of State. His father, however, opted for Senator Marco Rubio, even though he is controversial among many of Trump's core supporters.
Only high office attracts interest from Don Jr.
However, according to two people close to him, Don Jr. does not interfere in all personnel decisions. He is also not working full-time on the transition process or at Mar-a-Lago, his father's luxury residence. He will not play a major role in vetting candidates for lower-level positions, one of the insiders said.
Don Jr. follows in his sister's footsteps
During Trump's first candidacy eight years ago, it was his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner who were particularly close to the then political newcomer. This remained the case during the phase from the election victory to the swearing-in and then Trump's first term in office. This time, however, the couple is much less active.
Kushner has nevertheless told Reuters that he is preparing real estate investor Steve Witkoff for his new role as special envoy to the Middle East. Kushner himself was once a key advisor to his father-in-law for the region. Those close to Kushner say that it can be assumed that he will continue to be unofficially involved in Middle East policy. However, neither Kushner, Ivanka nor her brother Eric Trump have any plans to join the new government.
