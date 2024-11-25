Triple murder in Asian studio: “I was bewitched”

Witness heard the screams of a victim for 20 minutes

The woman who also worked in the Asian studio that evening and survived the attack appears in court as a visibly marked witness. "I heard screams. From a woman," she says. "It lasted for 20 minutes." Her life was turned upside down by the incident. "I've had great difficulties since then. I have great fears. But I'm grateful that I'm still alive," she begins to cry. "I miss my children so much. I'm not allowed to leave the country because of the proceedings. I have never seen my granddaughter," she says before she is taken out of the courtroom, supported by social workers and her husband. The woman is not entitled to compensation due to the mental illness of the "victim".