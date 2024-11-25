Over 100 stab wounds
Triple murder in Asian studio: “I was bewitched”
"There were over a hundred knife stabs and cuts in total" - with which a 27-year-old Afghan literally executed two sex workers and the studio owner in an Asian studio in Vienna on February 23. His placement in a forensic-therapeutic center is now being negotiated in the Vienna Landl. He was "bewitched" during his escape to Austria.
"The sight shocked even experienced homicide investigators," says the public prosecutor, trying to explain what the police found in an Asian studio in Vienna's Engerthstraße on February 23. With over a hundred knife stabs and cuts, a 27-year-old man caused a bloodbath there, murdering two sex workers and the owner of the studio.
Institution instead of prison
The Afghan is being tried in Vienna's regional court on the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women" of all days - but he is not facing a prison sentence. He is also not taking his place as the accused, but as a "victim", as it is called in applications for accommodation. According to the expert opinion, the "victim" cannot be held responsible for the brutal executions of three women in Vienna, two 47-year-old employees and the 67-year-old operator of the brothel. He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. The term "victim" seems like a mockery for the victims. Especially when it is reported how the victims suffered during the murders.
Woman had "bewitched" him
In 2021, the 27-year-old - who studied computer science in his home country and ran an advertising agency - fled to Austria. In the course of the investigation, the Afghan reported that he had met a woman - "a witch who had bewitched him", according to the public prosecutor. She had had influence over him until the crime. "She wanted me to acknowledge her power."
Witness heard the screams of a victim for 20 minutes
The woman who also worked in the Asian studio that evening and survived the attack appears in court as a visibly marked witness. "I heard screams. From a woman," she says. "It lasted for 20 minutes." Her life was turned upside down by the incident. "I've had great difficulties since then. I have great fears. But I'm grateful that I'm still alive," she begins to cry. "I miss my children so much. I'm not allowed to leave the country because of the proceedings. I have never seen my granddaughter," she says before she is taken out of the courtroom, supported by social workers and her husband. The woman is not entitled to compensation due to the mental illness of the "victim".
Three knives bought for murder
"He also studied Islam intensively," explained the prosecutor. God had then commanded him to wage jihad against "the enemies" - he ultimately found these enemies in the three sex workers who were killed. "He attended Friday prayers in a mosque. Then he went to the Asian studio with three knives. He only bought these knives for this purpose." He pretended to visit the brothel as a customer. He murdered the three women with unspeakable brutality.
"Unbelievable catastrophe"
The 27-year-old does not deny this either - "this unbelievable catastrophe" is how his defense lawyer Philipp Springer describes it. The lawyer describes the escalating spiral of his client's illness, which had already begun months before the crime. The Afghan states: "The witch was in my head and was talking." The asylum seeker had testified to the police that he had quoted the Koran during the crime. On Monday, however, he no longer remembers the crime. "My first memory is that my hands were injured," says the Afghan, who takes his seat in front of the jury in a winter jacket in the large jury courtroom. The man is tall, waxed and has a short beard.
No repatriation possible
In the course of the trial, court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann will also give a detailed expert opinion. He confronts the man with his terrible deeds: "This can be described as a massacre! Why did you execute these women with such unbelievable brutality?" The man does not answer. The asylum seeker should have flown back to Tehran in March. Even now, he would like to serve his sentence in his home country. But as there is no repatriation agreement with Afghanistan and there are no forensic therapeutic centers there, he will remain in Austria.
The jury is expected to reach a decision this afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.