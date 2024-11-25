Marcel Hirscher thought about retiring for the second time

In difficult, rather icy conditions, last year's winner Feller was the first of 18 retirements in the first run. "With too little height into the hairpin - and out. That's slalom racing," sighed the Tyrolean. It was bitter that he was once again brilliantly on track (third-best split time) and retired at top speed for the third time after Sölden and Levi - and also bitter that it was the first time he'd dropped a thread this year. "I didn't even have one in training!" The disappointment on the drive home was naturally great, the next event will be the giant slalom in Beaver Creek.