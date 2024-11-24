Vorteilswelt
ICE Hockey League

Salzburg’s run of success continues against Innsbruck

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 20:20

Champions Red Bull Salzburg celebrated their sixth successive victory in the ICE Hockey League on Sunday with a 4-3 win at home against HC Innsbruck to move up to third place.

The Graz99ers were beaten 4:5 away to Fehervar, with the Hungarians retaking the lead in the table from HCB Südtirol.

The Styrians squandered a lead three times in Hungary. Kevin Roy (51) put Graz 3:2 ahead at the start of the final period, but Fehervar then turned up the heat. With three goals in eight minutes, the home side secured the three points and their place at the top of the league.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Salzburg had to fight hard after taking a 3:1 lead after the first period to continue their winning streak. Mark Rassell (22nd, 50th) scored a brace to equalize for Innsbruck, who showed a clear improvement on their 6-0 home defeat to VSV. However, Scott Kosmachuk (52) scored his first goal in a Bullen jersey to give the defending champions victory.

End of the black KAC home streak
Runners-up KAC and Black Wings Linz consolidated their place in the top 6 with home wins. Klagenfurt ended their home losing streak with a 6:4 win against Pustertal Wölfe and picked up three points in front of their own fans for the first time since October 12th and four defeats. Not least thanks to a hat-trick from Matt Fraser, the Red Jackets went into the final period with a 5:1 lead, but still had to tremble. In the 58th minute, the score was only 4:5, with Jan Mursak finally securing victory in the final minute.

VSV had to concede defeat to the Black Wings. (Bild: GEPA)
VSV had to concede defeat to the Black Wings.
(Bild: GEPA)

Linz continued their winning streak with a 6:4 win at home against VSV and now have six wins in a row. In an open exchange of blows with ten goals in the first 40 minutes, goals from Shawn St-Amant (38th) and Brian Lebler (40th) decided the game.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

