Salzburg’s run of success continues against Innsbruck

End of the black KAC home streak

Runners-up KAC and Black Wings Linz consolidated their place in the top 6 with home wins. Klagenfurt ended their home losing streak with a 6:4 win against Pustertal Wölfe and picked up three points in front of their own fans for the first time since October 12th and four defeats. Not least thanks to a hat-trick from Matt Fraser, the Red Jackets went into the final period with a 5:1 lead, but still had to tremble. In the 58th minute, the score was only 4:5, with Jan Mursak finally securing victory in the final minute.