AC Wals wrestlers
A “world-class” generation awaits the competition
The AC Wals wrestlers stormed to their 56th title in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The celebrations lasted a correspondingly long time. Sports director Florian Marchl is reassured when he looks ahead to the coming years.
After 2023, the wrestling Bundesliga champions will also be AC Wals in 2024. On Saturday, they crowned themselves champions at home with a 32:24 victory, putting the crown on their heads for the 56th time. Everyone involved celebrated for a correspondingly long time, revealed sports director Florian Marchl: "We were in the hall for a very long time, then I went home at some point. But the boys certainly celebrated in style."
And rightly so, because the Walsers put in a "super performance" over the entire season. Even though the level of the teams is getting closer together, the rivals must get scared when the sports director says: "There has been a huge generation change in our team. The new one is world class." With Kristian Cikel and the three Bektemirov brothers, the club now has locals who have been with the club since the youngest years and "can continue to wrestle like this for another five to ten years." Then there will be almost nothing standing in the way of title number 57.
