A “world-class” generation awaits the competition

And rightly so, because the Walsers put in a "super performance" over the entire season. Even though the level of the teams is getting closer together, the rivals must get scared when the sports director says: "There has been a huge generation change in our team. The new one is world class." With Kristian Cikel and the three Bektemirov brothers, the club now has locals who have been with the club since the youngest years and "can continue to wrestle like this for another five to ten years." Then there will be almost nothing standing in the way of title number 57.