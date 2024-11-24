Styria election winner
Blue jubilation: “Expectations were exceeded”
The first projection of the Styrian state elections on Sunday shows the FPÖ in first place with 35.3 percent - an even clearer result than the polls had expected. The Blue Party is celebrating a "historic result that has never been seen since Jörg Haider".
The Alexander-Götz-Haus, the FPÖ's party headquarters, which is quite small for such occasions, has never seen so many journalists. It is cramped and hot, blue balloons are stuck to the ceiling, "Kunibär" is written on them - the mascot of top candidate Mario Kunasek. Although the FPÖ expects to win the election, the tension is high. Stefan Hermann, campaign manager and number two behind Kunasek, dances from leg to leg, Hannes Amesbauer, member of the National Council, scratches his neck nervously.
A moment later, the two men are in each other's arms, shouting, waving their fists in victory, clapping. The blue bar on the screen reads 35.3 percent - the best election result ever achieved by the Freedom Party in Styria.
FPÖ doubles in size
After plummeting to 17.5% in 2019, this is the big comeback for the Freedom Party, which knocks the ÖVP, which won the election five years ago with 36%, out of first place.
"I was expecting a good result, but to get over 35 percent is a tremendous story. With Mario Kunasek, we chose the right lead candidate and had the right issues," says Hannes Amesbauer. The tailwind from the federal party was also there. "It couldn't have been better."
Comparisons with party legends are obvious. Marco Triller, member of the provincial parliament, is the first to utter the name: "This has never happened since Jörg Haider."
The result does not change the FPÖ Styria. It is not about offices and posts, but about a program for Styria.
Stefan Hermann, FPÖ
A hospital that changes everything
What decided the election? "Health policy," says Amesbauer, but also inflation and asylum policy. The issue of the Liezen main hospital, which has divided the government and opposition for years, played into the FPÖ's hands the most: In Rottenmann, where the hospital is to be closed, the FPÖ achieved 63 percent, the ÖVP only five percent.
"Today, not only the provincial government was voted out of office, but also individual projects, and the flagship hospital is certainly one of them," says Hermann. "That is a clear message and a clear mandate from the voters. The people simply don't want the flagship hospital."
Kunasek is closer than ever to the governor
What happens next? The FPÖ is cautious about this. They want to wait for the final result first, then the party committees will meet. Mario Kunasek will start talks with the other parties "very calmly" from Monday. When asked whether Kunasek should become provincial governor, there was only one answer among the Kunibär balloons: "Of course."
